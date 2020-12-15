Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,932 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 6,142 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.99, for a total value of $2,229,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,403 shares of company stock worth $156,004,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.71.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $411.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $426.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.46%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.