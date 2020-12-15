Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 244,545 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 807.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 244,545 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

