Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 23,534 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,508,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 85.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,080,000 after buying an additional 352,407 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,282,000 after buying an additional 220,494 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 220.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,318.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 112,464 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $73.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

