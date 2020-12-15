Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:HIG opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,577.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.