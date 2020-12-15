Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,156,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 9,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 9,539.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 910,485 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $173.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.28. The firm has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.