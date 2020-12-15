Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 287.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,239 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after buying an additional 2,588,948 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 487,405.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,541 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,577,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $12,010,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.98.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

