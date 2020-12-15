Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.13 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,945 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 159,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

NYSE:TSM opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.84.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

