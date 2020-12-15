Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,282 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Discovery by 570.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

DISCK opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

