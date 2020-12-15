Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,607,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,093,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 43.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after buying an additional 232,443 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $998,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.2% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 45,298 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.2% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.89.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

