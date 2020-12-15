Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

