Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.59.

URI stock opened at $238.89 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $249.60. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

