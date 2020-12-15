Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,014 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. Truist upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.