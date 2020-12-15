Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,666,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.6% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $339.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.42. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $345.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

