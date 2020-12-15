Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 8,856 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 14.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 18.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,511,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,827. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.51.

NYSE NEM opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

