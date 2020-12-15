Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,360 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $1,049,855.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.92.

FDX opened at $285.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.66. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

