Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 14,546 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,768 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $124,220.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,227 shares of company stock valued at $35,900,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.