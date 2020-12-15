Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of FAST opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

