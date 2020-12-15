Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CVS Health by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $218,618,000 after buying an additional 2,549,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 856.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,296,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,218,000 after buying an additional 1,160,705 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $76.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

