Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $245.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.52 and its 200 day moving average is $273.60. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.13.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

