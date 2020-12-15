Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 89,834 ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.27% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $53.94.

