Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 6,800 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,326,000 after acquiring an additional 135,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,606,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

CINF stock opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.56. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

