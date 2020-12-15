Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,789 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 775,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,969,000 after acquiring an additional 43,166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,222,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.2% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

