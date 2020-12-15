Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,759 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of The Western Union worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in The Western Union by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,634,000 after buying an additional 559,547 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 19,924,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $430,760,000 after acquiring an additional 191,328 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,251,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,680,000 after purchasing an additional 327,665 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 7,541.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WU. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

WU opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

