Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 14,942 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of DaVita worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 331,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $332,049.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,590 shares of company stock worth $20,876,006. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $109.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

