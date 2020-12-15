Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 13,804 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $90.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

