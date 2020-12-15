Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1556 per share on Monday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of MGAWY stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Megaworld has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $17.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88.

About Megaworld

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. It operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

