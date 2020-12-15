Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1556 per share on Monday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.
Shares of MGAWY stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Megaworld has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $17.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88.
About Megaworld
