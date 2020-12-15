Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $5.30 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $131.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

