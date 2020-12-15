MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MBIA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

MBI opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. MBIA has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO William C. Fallon bought 100,000 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,397,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,790,156.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of MBIA by 245.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 133,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,088 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 986,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 557.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 91,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

