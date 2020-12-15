Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 256.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $256,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 273.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 85,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $352,000.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,773.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,962.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,670. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTRX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

