Matarin Capital Management LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,339 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 112.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,244 shares of company stock worth $4,581,274. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

TPC opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $673.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.78. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.