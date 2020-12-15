Matarin Capital Management LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSGN. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 909,750 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,135,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,195,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,147,000 after purchasing an additional 739,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 786.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG Networks stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. MSG Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $731.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $157.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSG Networks news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

MSGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.33.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

