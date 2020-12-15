Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $333,000 in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 74.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 39,223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 44.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 8.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 109,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCPL. Bank of America upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

SCPL opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

