Matarin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Verso at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Verso by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 118,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Verso by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Verso by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Verso in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verso by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

VRS stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37. Verso Co. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $404.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Verso’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BWS Financial raised Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.