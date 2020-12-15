Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

