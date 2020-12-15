Markel (NYSE:MKL) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,119.25.

NYSE:MKL opened at $992.69 on Friday. Markel has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $999.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $995.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Markel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Markel by 41.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Markel in the third quarter valued at about $2,633,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 40.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

