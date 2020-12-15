MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $684.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $156,759.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,597.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $153,334.68. Insiders sold 49,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MarineMax by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1,280.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 931.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 155,597 shares during the last quarter.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

