Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Marchex in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Marchex by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Marchex by 11.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 184,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 26.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

