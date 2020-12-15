MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 183.20% and a net margin of 6.03%.

MamaMancini’s stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. MamaMancini’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

