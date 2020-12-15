Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.49. Magnite has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 11,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $111,900.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 357,806 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,701 shares of company stock worth $4,186,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.