Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Magnite from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

MGNI opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42. Magnite has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 335,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 134,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $1,773,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,701 shares of company stock worth $4,186,454 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

