Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Declares $1.08 Variable Dividend

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.079 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of MAGS stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.13. Magal Security Systems has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 3.46%.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

