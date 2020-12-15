MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.49.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,916,955.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,453. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock worth $1,972,331 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $118,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

