Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $330.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $380.12.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $352.37 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

