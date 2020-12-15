Lufax (NYSE:LU) Research Coverage Started at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LU. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $13.26 on Friday. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

