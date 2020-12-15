Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $19.00 on Friday. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops and manufactures light duty electric trucks. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.