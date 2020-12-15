Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
LORL stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $449.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.80. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $36.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 31.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile
Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.
