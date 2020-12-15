Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

LORL stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $449.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.80. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 31.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

