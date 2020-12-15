Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Union Gaming Research increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $76.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

