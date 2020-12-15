LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.27.

RAMP opened at $71.34 on Friday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $44,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,407.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,511,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,733 shares of company stock valued at $11,703,078 in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,754,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,776 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,487.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,748,000 after buying an additional 2,475,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,159,000 after buying an additional 266,094 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,318,000 after buying an additional 101,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

