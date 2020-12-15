Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.30.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 12,565,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,014,000 after buying an additional 3,411,646 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,745,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,363,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,740,000 after buying an additional 57,419 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,700,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $72,497,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

