Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $844,278.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,299,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,856,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,697,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,542,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

